Turnout broke records in Georgia primary despite coronavirus threat

After Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger mailed absentee ballot applications statewide, 1.15 million voters cast their ballots from home.

Absentee voting didn't appear to favor either party. Republican and Democratic voters cast absentee ballots at about the same rate, 49% of each party's overall turnout.

Voting from home will likely decline in the presidential election. Raffensperger doesn't plan to send absentee ballot applications to voters again, though county election offices, political groups or other organizations may do so instead.

Raffensperger has said turnout could reach 5 million in November, which would set a new high-water mark for Georgia elections. About 4.2 million people voted in the last presidential election.

"The secretary of state and local county officials are working together to come up with unique solutions to voting in a pandemic," said Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs. "It is our mission to maintain all options, which include three weeks of early voting, no excuse absentee voting and access to voting drop boxes."

Turnout by voting method in the June 9 primary

Absentee by mail: 49%

Election day: 37%

In-person early voting: 14%

Sources: Georgia Secretary of State’s Office