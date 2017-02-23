Good Lord: Georgia lawmakers are recognizing “Kumbaya”

State lawmakers are not kidding, Lord:
They’re recognizing “Kumbaya” on Thursday as Georgia’s first state historical song.
Senate Resolution 293, sponsored by state Sen. William Ligon, R-Brunswick, seeks to highlight what historians say are the song's roots in the Gullah and Geechee culture on the Sea Islands of Georgia.
Robert Winslow Gordon, who would eventually work for the Library of Congress, had traveled in the 1920's to the islands, living for awhile in the coastal town of Darien. While he was there, local residents gave him permission to record their singing of spiritual folk songs including one called "Come By Here."
A version of that song came to be known as “Kumbaya.”
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
The Latest