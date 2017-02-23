BreakingNews
GBI, activist’s family react to Atlanta police department training center footage
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Good Lord: Georgia lawmakers are recognizing “Kumbaya”

Politics
By Kristina Torres
Feb 23, 2017

State lawmakers are not kidding, Lord:

They’re recognizing “Kumbaya” on Thursday as Georgia’s first state historical song.

Senate Resolution 293, sponsored by state Sen. William Ligon, R-Brunswick, seeks to highlight what historians say are the song's roots in the Gullah and Geechee culture on the Sea Islands of Georgia.

Robert Winslow Gordon, who would eventually work for the Library of Congress, had traveled in the 1920's to the islands, living for awhile in the coastal town of Darien. While he was there, local residents gave him permission to record their singing of spiritual folk songs including one called "Come By Here."

A version of that song came to be known as “Kumbaya.”

ExploreThe rich Georgia Gullah Geechee roots of the spiritual ‘Kumbaya’

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Judge removes public defender in Atlanta Public Schools cheating case3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta has 9 of the country’s worst traffic bottlenecks, study finds
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Hawks make flurry of moves ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline
58m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Prison warden fired, arrested in connection with GBI corruption investigation
3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Prison warden fired, arrested in connection with GBI corruption investigation
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Lawmakers file bill to prevent counties from changing electoral maps
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Senate Republicans propose limits on medical treatments for transgender children
32m ago
Lone Georgia elections bill considered so far aimed at ballot paperwork
51m ago
Capitol interests play key role in funding Kemp’s inaugural shindig
8h ago
Featured

Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
1h ago
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
American Dream For Rent: Investors elbow out individual home buyers
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top