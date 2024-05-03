California man charged with threatening Fulton DA Willis

A California man has been charged with threatening to injure Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis because of her prosecution of former President Donald Trump, authorities said.

Marc Shultz, 66, made his initial appearance in federal court in San Diego Thursday on charges of transmitting interstate threats. The Chula Vista resident was indicted by a federal grand jury in Atlanta in April.

The federal indictment alleges that Shultz posted multiple comments to two separate YouTube live stream videos on Oct. 4 and 5 of 2023. In one post, Schultz said Willis “will be killed like a dog,” the indictment said.