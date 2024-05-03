BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | Gas station fire off I-75 in Atlanta snarls traffic
Politics

California man charged with threatening Fulton DA Willis

The Georgia Senate is in turmoil over efforts to sanction Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in connection with her investigation that brought an indictment against Donald Trump and 18 allies accused of trying to illegally overturn the 2020 presidential election. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

By
0 minutes ago

A California man has been charged with threatening to injure Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis because of her prosecution of former President Donald Trump, authorities said.

Marc Shultz, 66, made his initial appearance in federal court in San Diego Thursday on charges of transmitting interstate threats. The Chula Vista resident was indicted by a federal grand jury in Atlanta in April.

The federal indictment alleges that Shultz posted multiple comments to two separate YouTube live stream videos on Oct. 4 and 5 of 2023. In one post, Schultz said Willis “will be killed like a dog,” the indictment said.

ExploreWho is Fani Willis, the Fulton DA prosecuting Trump?

“Sending death threats to a public official is a criminal offense that will not be tolerated,” Ryan Buchanan, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, said in a news release.

Schultz will be formally arraigned in Atlanta in June.

Willis has faced violent and racist threats over her racketeering prosecutions of Trump and Atlanta rapper Young Thug. The threats have prompted her to move out of her home and travel with a security detail.

