Revolutionary Chick-fil-A location announces closure at Greenbriar Mall

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The first-ever standalone Chick-fil-A, located at Greenbriar Mall, will close its doors Saturday after 56 years of service.

Printer-paper signs posted at either side of the location’s modern food court facade broke the news to patrons.

“Our last day of operations here at Chick-fil-A Greenbriar Mall will be Saturday,” the sign reads, concluding in classic fashion with, “It has been our pleasure to serve you!”

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

The location was the first to open as a standalone restaurant in 1967 after Chick-fil-A sandwiches had been licensed to more than 50 other restaurants and concession stands, including Waffle House. Through the 1970s and 1980s, Chick-fil-A expanded almost exclusively through shopping mall food courts.

Chick-fil-A now has nearly 3,000 locations in 48 states and overseas, and it has become one of the most profitable restaurant chains, generating average sales at freestanding locations of more than $8.5 million in 2022, according to QSR Magazine.

At the Greenbriar Mall location that started it all, Chick-fil-A still had the busiest counter in the food court.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

