AJC Deja News: Greenbriar envisioned as more than just another mall (1964)

Feb. 1964 -- Sunday Journal and Constitution readers learned about plans for Greenbriar Mall, set to open in 1965. Credit: AJC Print Archives Credit: AJC Print Archives

Facility Manager Victor Schroeder told the Journal the new mall’s location was considered “the best regional site in the southwest section” of Atlanta and that its developers believed “the population increase and the continuing economic growth of the area justifies a shopping center of Greenbriar’s scope.”

Today, Atlantic Station serves as one of the city’s most notable examples of the live-work-play concept but developers initially saw Greenbriar in that role.

“Plans call for Greenbriar to eventually be the hub of a 130-acre urban complex, including the shopping area, office buildings, bank, theater and some 800 apartment units,” Crown wrote. Designers Edwards & Portman, represented by noted Atlanta architect John Portman, stated “Greenbriar will be the most attractive shopping center in the nation.”

At its formal opening in Sept. 1965, Fulton County Commissioner James Aldridge “predicted that Greenbriar would serve as a central point” for the area’s growth, a sentiment backed by Rich’s president Harold Brockey.

“There is no limit to the future of this area,” Brockey said.

Throughout its long history, notable businessmen and celebrities have banked on Greenbriar’s potential — with mixed results. Truett Cathy opened the first Chick-fil-A restaurant at Greenbriar Mall in 1967. Still operating there today, it’s the first of Chick-fil-A’s current 2,605 locations in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom.

NBA legend Magic Johnson also put his hopes in the southwest Atlanta shopping center, opening a 12-screen movie complex near the mall to great fanfare in 1996, vowing to revitalize the surrounding area. Johnson considered purchasing Greenbriar Mall in 2002, but nothing materialized and 10 years later, the theater closed.

Now, with Macy’s closing, Atlanta City Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet is asking southwest residents for their thoughts on how Greenbriar can serve the community as more than a retail center.

“The opportunity for Greenbriar is huge,” Overstreet told the audience at a Feb. 15 online meeting. “It’s up to us to make sure that we have all of the things over here that we want to see.”

