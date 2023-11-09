BreakingNews
Officials: Suspicious envelope sent to Fulton election office

Officials: Suspicious envelope sent to Fulton election office

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

News
By
48 minutes ago

Fulton County election officials are among those targeted by “suspicious letters” in recent days, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office confirmed Thursday.

The letters, tantamount to threats against election officials, went to multiple states, according to a news release from his office. The content of the letters was not immediately disclosed.

“We’re working with our state and federal partners to determine if any additional Georgia officials are being targeted,” Raffensperger said. “Domestic terrorists will not trample on our right to free and fair elections. Election officials should be free from fear and intimidation, which is why I’ve called on the General Assembly to increase penalties for election interference.

“We will work tirelessly to ensure that Georgia elections remain free, fair, and secure.”

Reports emerged Wednesday of envelopes containing suspicious powder arriving at election offices in four Washington state counties, as workers processed ballots from Tuesday’s election. Two of the envelopes field-tested positive for fentanyl, according to the Associated Press.

The election offices in King, Skagit, Spokane and Pierce counties were briefly evacuated. No one was injured, and authorities were investigating.

Envelopes in King County, which includes Seattle, and Spokane County, tested positive for fentanyl; while the envelope in Pierce County, which includes Tacoma, contained baking soda, the Associated Press reported.

Tacoma police spokesperson William Muse told The Seattle Times that the envelope also included a message “something to the effect of stopping the election,” but mentioned no candidate, issue or group.

The Washington secretary of state’s office said King County election officials also got a fentanyl-laced envelope during the August primary, while a suspicious envelope received then by Okanogan County officials was deemed harmless.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

About the Author

Jim Gaines is a reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution local government team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Young Thug case: Judge allows rap lyrics to be used as evidence32m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Thrown out: What went wrong for the GOP in Georgia’s redistricting
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Four years later Abrams campaign collusion allegations unresolved
2h ago

THURSDAY’S WEATHER
Is warm weather about to come to an end?
5h ago

THURSDAY’S WEATHER
Is warm weather about to come to an end?
5h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Rick Ross talks to Georgia State students about how to be a boss
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Lawsuit over $7M in unpaid work delayed South Downtown foreclosures
4h ago
Voters in Sugar Hill approve three homestead exemptions
5h ago
WeWork’s bankruptcy will affect Atlanta’s shared workplaces
20h ago
Featured

Atlanta is now the only U.S. city with giant pandas
3h ago
AJC poll shows Georgia Democratic rift over Israel
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top