Officials: Suspicious envelope sent to Fulton election office

The letters, tantamount to threats against election officials, went to multiple states, according to a news release from his office. The content of the letters was not immediately disclosed.

“We’re working with our state and federal partners to determine if any additional Georgia officials are being targeted,” Raffensperger said. “Domestic terrorists will not trample on our right to free and fair elections. Election officials should be free from fear and intimidation, which is why I’ve called on the General Assembly to increase penalties for election interference.

“We will work tirelessly to ensure that Georgia elections remain free, fair, and secure.”

Reports emerged Wednesday of envelopes containing suspicious powder arriving at election offices in four Washington state counties, as workers processed ballots from Tuesday’s election. Two of the envelopes field-tested positive for fentanyl, according to the Associated Press.

The election offices in King, Skagit, Spokane and Pierce counties were briefly evacuated. No one was injured, and authorities were investigating.

Envelopes in King County, which includes Seattle, and Spokane County, tested positive for fentanyl; while the envelope in Pierce County, which includes Tacoma, contained baking soda, the Associated Press reported.

Tacoma police spokesperson William Muse told The Seattle Times that the envelope also included a message “something to the effect of stopping the election,” but mentioned no candidate, issue or group.

The Washington secretary of state’s office said King County election officials also got a fentanyl-laced envelope during the August primary, while a suspicious envelope received then by Okanogan County officials was deemed harmless.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.