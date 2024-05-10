Obituaries

Tifton, Kenneth

1 hour ago

HANSARD, Sr., Dr. Kenneth Tifton

Dr. Kenneth Tifton Hansard Sr., 76, of Union City, Georgia, passed away on May 2, 2024. A memorial service honoring the Lord Jesus Christ and the promotion of a "born again" believer will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 1:00 PM in the McDonald & Son Chapel, Cumming, Georgia. Receiving of Friends will be from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Interment will be at Sawnee View Gardens. Born naturally and born again spiritually in Atlanta, Georgia; he was called, of God and surrendered to preach in Cumming, Georgia. He entered into the bible covenant of lifelong marriage with Edna Frances Hansard on December 3, 1966, whom he loved until death. He was the son of the late preacher, James E. Hansard, Sr., and Novealine E. Hansard of Lawrenceville, Georgia. Dr. Hansard was a graduate of Luther Rice Seminary and served the Lord in the Ellenwood Baptist Church for over 50 years (serving as pastor emeritus from 2001) establishing a world-wide Faith Promise Mission Program and edited The Baptist Trumpet, a publication ministry of EBC. He also served (with pleasure) the staff at Chick-Fil-A Support Center. Proverbs 16:33 was his Journey verse in life and death; loving the Lord, church and his family unto the end of his life. Surviving in addition to his lifelong covenant wife, Edna Frances Hansard, are daughter, Nicole Carpenter of Springfield, Ohio; three sons, Ken, Jr., of Dawson, West Virginia, Jonathan of Jackson, Georgia, and Avery of Gainesville, Georgia; and several very precious grandchildren; sisters, Sandra of Douglasville, Georgia; Linda of Conyers, Georgia; predeceased, Lytrelle; brother, Preacher, James Jr., of Lawrenceville, Georgia. In lieu of floral arrangements donations may be sent to WinShape Foundation (Marriage Counseling Department) 5200 Buffington Road, Atlanta GA 30349.




