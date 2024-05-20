SIMMONS, Robert
Mr. Robert Simmons "Bob" of SW Atlanta, passed away on May 13, 2024. Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 1:00 PM, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 17 Fairburn Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Instate 12 Noon. Family and friends assemble at the church at 12:30 PM, on the day of service. Services entrusted to Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel (404) 349-3000, www.murraybrothersfh.com. Service can be Live Stream by viewing www.vimeo.com/event/4313503.
