Obituaries

Oreal, Janice

2 hours ago

OREAL (Beheler), Janice

Janice passed away peacefully in her home with her husband, C.V. by her side.

A Funeral Service to honor Mrs. Janice Oreal will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 11:30 AM, in the chapel of H.M. Patterson & Son, Canton Hill Funeral Home. Friends are welcome to a visitation between the hours of 10:00 AM and 11:30 AM. She will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Arlington Memorial Park.

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel

1157 Old Canton Road Ne

Marietta, GA

30068

https://www.hmpattersoncantonhill.com

