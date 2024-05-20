Oreal, Janice

OREAL (Beheler), Janice



Janice passed away peacefully in her home with her husband, C.V. by her side.



A Funeral Service to honor Mrs. Janice Oreal will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 11:30 AM, in the chapel of H.M. Patterson & Son, Canton Hill Funeral Home. Friends are welcome to a visitation between the hours of 10:00 AM and 11:30 AM. She will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Arlington Memorial Park.



