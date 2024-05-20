Eddie Jackson’s career turned to helping children

Born in Duluth, Georgia, in 1957, Jackson was the fourth of Raymond and Celmay Jackson’s eight children. After graduating from Chamblee High School — where he was vice president of his senior class — he attended North Carolina State University on a football scholarship, playing defensive back.

“You know, back in the day, DB’s didn’t have to be huge,” said Derrick Tinsley, a special education paraprofessional who worked with Jackson at Marietta High School. “He was just powerful and explosive. Playing Division I football, that’s no joke.”

At N.C. State, Eddie met Carla Williams, and they married in 1984. They had three children, Jordan, Jonathan and Hannah. He coached his children’s sports teams — basketball, baseball, football and track — and supported them in their music and dance recitals..

Jackson later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education Georgia State University. He worked as a computer operator for a few years, his wife said, and had success in some entrepreneurial ventures before getting his teaching certifications and going to work in the Marietta City School District.

“The kids, they loved Mr. B,” said Tinsley. “The guy could light up a room, and light up the kids, too. They all called him Coach. He had more experience that I did. I learned so much from him.”

In addition to his wife and children, Eddie Jackson is survived by his sisters Mary Alice Beverly, Terri Parks, Lisa Jackson, Tillis Johnson, brothers Charles Jackson, Freddie Jackson, Anthony Jackson, two grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. His funeral will be Tuesday, May 21, at 11 a.m. at Greater Community Church of God, 406 Roswell Street, NE, Marietta.