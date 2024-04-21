Miller, Richard Kirk

MILLER, Jr., Rev. Richard Kirk



The Reverend Kirk Miller, age 74, died peacefully at home in Scottdale, GA, on Sunday, April 7. He was born July 1, 1949, in Augusta, GA, to Marguerite Ellis and Richard Kirk Miller, Sr. Kirk earned a B.A. in English at Augusta College, and a Master of Divinity degree at Emory University's Candler School of Theology in 1974. Ordained in the United Methodist Church on July 1, 1975, he served in active ministry in the North Georgia Conference for 21 years. He was known by friends and family as a fine cook and amazing problem-solver. Kirk is survived by wife, Scott Salyards; daughter, Laura Scott; grandchildren, Nicholas, Skyler, Ashlyn, and Jordyn; sisters, Marguerite, Susan, Kathy, and Lisa; aunt, Elizabeth; and numerous cousins.



A Celebration of Kirk's Life will be held Thursday, April 25, at 2:00 PM, at Holy Trinity Parish, 515 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur, GA 30030. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Holy Trinity Parish.





