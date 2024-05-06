Obituaries

Woods, Jeanette

WOODS, Jeanette

Mrs. Jeanette Woods, of Atlanta, entered into rest on April 29, 2024. Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, 11 AM, Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 2295 Benjamin E. Mays Dr. SW Atlanta, GA 30311. Instate 10 AM. Rev. Damon WIlliams, Pastor. Interment South View Cemetery.

Jeanette leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories, forever etched in the hearts of her daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Viewing today 12- 8 PM. Wake this evening 5:30 - 6:30 PM, at Murry Brothers (404) 349-3000. www.murraybrothersfh.net




