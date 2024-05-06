Powell, Anna

POWELL (Morris), Anna Roberson "Ann"



Anna Roberson Morris Powell, age 85, of Athens, GA, passed away Friday, May 3, 2024. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mabel Morris. She is survived by her daughter, Julie Caldwell (Chris); brother, Tom Morris (Carolyn); sister-in-law, Mary Roberts (David); grandchildren, Andrew and Katherine Caldwell; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive.



Ann was born in Clarksdale, MS, where she was introduced to one of the great loves of her life – golf. When she was just ten years old, her best friend's father, who was also the club pro, made Ann and his own daughter, Harriet, his teaching project. He succeeded wildly, as both continue(d) to play golf into their 80s. Ann later attended Ole Miss where she was a Chi Omega and earned both a Bachelors and Masters in Math. In 1970, she moved to Atlanta to marry Josh Powell. Shortly thereafter, she began a 30-year teaching career at Kennesaw State University and helped run Josh Powell Summer Day Camp for many years, designing the schedule, making the groups, driving a pick-up route, teaching arts and crafts, raking archery, making an extra PB&J, silk screening shirts, vacuuming the pool, and doing just about anything else necessary to make it a success.



In 2001, Ann moved to Athens and told her daughter, "If I can find a good golf course and a good church, I'll be fine." She found both. During the Athens chapter of her life, Ann was blessed by a great group of golf friends and spent the first part of most Thursday evenings with the Fiasco golf group. She spent the latter part of those same evenings at Bigger Vision homeless shelter as an "overnight host" where she found a true calling. Ann was involved in many church activities through St. James UMC, Athens First UMC, Classic City Church, and the Walk to Emmaus (and Kairos) Community. Rekindling her love for Bridge, Ann spent many happy hours at the card table, becoming a Life Master and helping start Fred's Club for duplicate bridge. Her greatest loves, however, were her two grandchildren, Andrew and Katherine, who spent every Friday night with her where she spoiled them and resisted all of her daughter's pleas to stop serving them ice cream for breakfast.



Ann loved Jesus with all her heart. She was an example to many with her sincere faith and dependence on God. Through her last years with dementia, Ann faced her condition with grace, a sense of humor, and the peace that comes from knowing that she would always be in the Lord's hands. She was blessed to pass peacefully at home with her family and a wonderful set of caregivers.



A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, May 14, at 6:30 PM, Oconee Springs Farm (1170 Lane Creek Road, Bogart, GA 30622). The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Dress casually and comfortably, or however you would like. Arrangements are being handled by Bernstein Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Bigger Vision of Athens Community Shelter (www.bvoa.org) or The Sparrow's Nest (www.sparrowsnestathens.org).



