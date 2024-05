BAISDEN, Carolyn S.



The Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Ben Hill United Methodist Church, 2099 Fairburn Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. A public viewing will be held before the service from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000. www.murraybrothersfh.com





