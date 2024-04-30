Ebel, Dallas

EBEL, Jr., Dallas Duane



CHARLOTTE - Dallas Duane Ebel, Jr., a beacon of kindness and love, passed away peacefully surrounded in love by his sisters and father on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at the age of 50. Dallas's passing leaves a void in the hearts of all who knew him, but his memory will forever be cherished. His legacy of kindness and love will continue to inspire and guide us in the days ahead.



Born in Red Bank, New Jersey, Dallas was known for his unwavering kindness, genuine care, and infectious laughter. He approached life with a warmth and empathy that endeared him to all who had the privilege of knowing him.



Dallas was a graduate of Irmo High School, Irmo, South Carolina (Class of 1992). He continued his academic journey at Wake Forest University, Winston Salem, North Carolina (Class of 1996), where he developed a passion for finance.



Dallas excelled in his career in asset management through his dedication, vision, and ability to build meaningful connections. He began his career path at Bank of America, where he honed his skills and laid the foundation for his future success. Dallas then continued to flourish at BlackRock and most recently, Ramirez Asset Management, where his leadership and expertise were invaluable assets to the organizations.



Dallas had a remarkable gift for bringing people together. He was a true relationship connector, always fostering bonds between family members, friends, and colleagues. His ability to create and nurture these connections enriched the lives of countless individuals.



Dallas is survived by his father, Dallas Ebel Sr.; his twin sister, Duffy-Marie Bengel (Scott); his younger sister, Kerrianne Hartell (Matt); and his nephews, Hayden and Oliver Hartell; along with numerous cousins. Their memories of Dallas will forever be cherished, as will his impact on their lives.



A memorial service to celebrate Dallas's life will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 4:30 PM, at Myers Park United Methodist Church, Charlotte, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Wake Forest University at go.wfu.edu/DallasEbel to a needs-based scholarship in Dallas's memory.



