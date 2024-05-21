BreakingNews
Polls open for Georgia primary with many seats on the line
Polls open for Georgia primary with many seats on the line

Voters choose candidates for Congress, Georgia Supreme Court and county offices
Georgia voters cast their ballots on primary election day at Park Tavern in Midtown Atlanta on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Georgia voters cast their ballots on primary election day at Park Tavern in Midtown Atlanta on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. JOHN SPINK / john.spink@ajc.com
By
41 minutes ago

It’s primary election day in Georgia, when voters will decide which candidates advance to this fall’s general election.

Voters can find their sample ballots by going to Georgia Decides, a voter guide by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The Atlanta Civic Circle.

Sample ballots, registration information and precincts can also be accessed through the state’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Neighborhood voting locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across the state.

The primary includes candidates for Congress, the Supreme Court of Georgia, the General Assembly and local offices, such as district attorneys and county commissioners.

All registered voters are eligible to participate in either the Democratic or Republican primary, or they can choose a nonpartisan ballot that only includes candidates seeking to become judges.

In some cases, the primary will decide the winner in races where candidates do not face an opponent from another party and in nonpartisan judicial races.

Election officials predict light turnout with few lines, but hundreds of thousands of voters are expected to show up across the state Tuesday.

Heading into the last day of voting, more than 551,000 early and absentee ballots have already been cast. During the 2022 primary, about 2 million voters participated.

Please return to ajc.com throughout the day for updates and results.

