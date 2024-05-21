The primary includes candidates for Congress, the Supreme Court of Georgia, the General Assembly and local offices, such as district attorneys and county commissioners.

All registered voters are eligible to participate in either the Democratic or Republican primary, or they can choose a nonpartisan ballot that only includes candidates seeking to become judges.

In some cases, the primary will decide the winner in races where candidates do not face an opponent from another party and in nonpartisan judicial races.

Election officials predict light turnout with few lines, but hundreds of thousands of voters are expected to show up across the state Tuesday.

Heading into the last day of voting, more than 551,000 early and absentee ballots have already been cast. During the 2022 primary, about 2 million voters participated.

