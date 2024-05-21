Groiss, Ellen

GROISS (Feit), Ellen Ivy



Ellen Ivy Feit Groiss, age 61, of Atlanta, GA passed away on May 17, 2024. Nothing made Ellen happier than watching U2 at the Sphere alongside the love of her life, Herbert Groiss. To truly know Ellen was to love her deeply. Ellen's loyalty ran deep and the beating of her heart was strong for her family, Amy and Emma. Ellen found the most joy with the simplest of pleasures, like having coffee and shopping with her dearest family and friends. Her smile and big blue eyes lit up when she listened to music, traveled and made plans for everyone. All Ellen wanted was time with those she loved. Our lives will never be the same. Ellen will be missed by more people than can be mentioned here. Ellen was predeceased by her parents, Lori and Al Feit. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Herbert Groiss; sister and brother-in-law, Rhonda and Michael Rothman; niece, Lexi Rothman; nephew, Reid Rothman. A service will be held on Monday, May 20 at 6:30 PM at Temple Sinai, 5645 Dupree Drive NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30327. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to ALS United of Georgia.



