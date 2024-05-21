Obituaries

Clark, Gary

3 hours ago

CLARK, Gary

Gary Marshall Clark, age 88, of Atlanta, passed away on May 16, 2024 at his family's home in Jackson, Georgia. He was born on August 20, 1935 to the late Hood Roper and Evelyn Elizabeth (Willingham) Clark. Gary graduated from West Fulton High School in 1953, and received his B.S. in Industrial Management from Georgia Tech in 1957. His graduate studies were at Harvard Business School. Gary completed his U.S. Army Infantry Officer Leadership training at Ft. Benning, Georgia, and served active duty in Korea. Gary had a successful 40 year career with Westinghouse, retiring as President and Vice Chairman of the Board in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The most important things in Gary's life were his relationships with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty Tyler Clark; children, Suzanne (David) Allison of Jackson, Georgia, Sharon (Ted) Perri of Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and Marshall (Amy) Clark of Southern Pines, North Carolina; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Haisten Funerals & Cremations – McDonough, Georgia are serving the Clark family.

Funeral Home Information

Haisten Funeral Home

321 S. Harkness Street

Jackson, GA

30233

