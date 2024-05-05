Rays starter Ryan Pepiot departs with leg bruise after getting hit by 107.5 mph line drive

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot departed with a lower left leg bruise in the second inning of Sunday's game against the New York Mets after getting hit by a 107.5 mph line drive hit by Starling Marte.

The team said X-rays were negative.

Pepiot fell immediately to the ground but was able to get back up on his own. He was removed after throwing a couple of warm-up pitches from the mound.