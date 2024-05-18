3 dead, 3 wounded in early morning shooting in Ohio's capital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Three people died and three others were wounded in an early morning shooting in Ohio's capital over the weekend, authorities said.

Columbus police said the shooting was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday in the Italian Village neighborhood north of downtown, with what may have been semi-automatic or automatic gunfire and cars “taking off.”

Deputy Chief Gregory Bodker told reporters that officers arriving two minutes later found a “very chaotic scene” with six people shot. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third man died at a hospital, police said. They were identified later Saturday as 27-year-old Malachi Pee, 26-year-old Garcia Dixon Jr. and 18-year-old Da’ondre Bullock.