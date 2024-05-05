Cavs center Jarrett Allen is out for Game 7 vs. Magic with rib injury, missing 3rd game in series

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will miss Game 7 against Orlando on Sunday with a painful rib injury that sidelined him for the final three games of the series.

Allen, who grabbed 20 rebounds in Game 2, had been the Cavs' most consistent player in the series before getting hurt — presumably in Game 4.

Before the series finale, Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said only “we'll see” when asked if Allen would be available. But the 6-foot-11 Allen is still experiencing mobility issues that made it too challenging for him to play effective minutes.