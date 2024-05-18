Nation & World News

Clark helps Liberty become 1st WNBA team to have $2M in 1-game ticket revenue, AP source says

Caitlin Clark brought in record ticket revenue for the New York Liberty in her first game in the Big Apple
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles as New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles as New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
34 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark brought in record ticket revenue for the New York Liberty in her first game in the Big Apple on Saturday.

The Liberty had over $2 million in ticket revenue for the game, a WNBA record, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to talk about the team's revenue.

The game was sold out and tickets were hot on the secondary market. Clark's first three games with the Indiana Fever have been huge for attendance. The Connecticut Sun sold out their home opener for the first time in 20 years. More than 17,000 fans turned out for the Fever's home opener against New York on Thursday night.

Clark had one of the best games of her young pro career on Saturday, scoring 15 points in the first half.

She got going early against the Liberty, scoring 10 in the first quarter — more than she had in the meeting between the teams two days earlier in Indianapolis, where she just had nine. She looked more confident attacking on offense and even hit a few of her signature deep 3-pointers.

The league’s No. 1 draft pick was no stranger to playing on the biggest of stages, having brought so many new fans to the sport during her time playing at Iowa. She helped the Hawkeyes reach the NCAA championship game the past two seasons and routinely played in front of sellout crowds like the one in New York on Saturday.

Clark came into the game averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds in her first two games.

She spent 10 minutes before the game signing autographs for dozens of fans who waited patiently for the rookie.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark warms up before an WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs for fans before the start of WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Biden lands in Atlanta ahead of Morehouse commencement address1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Clark Atlanta University

Legally blind Clark Atlanta student charts a path to medical school

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia’s GOP convention is staging ground for 2026 candidates
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Gwinnett district attorney, commission chair face primary challengers

Credit: Ben Gray

Gwinnett district attorney, commission chair face primary challengers

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woman killed after drive-by shooting in NW Atlanta
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stewart helps New York rout Indiana again 91-80 despite strong game from Caitlin Clark
11m ago
The stuff that Coppola’s dreams are made of: The director on building ‘Megalopolis’
19m ago
Dead or alive? Parents of children gone in Sri Lanka's civil war have spent 15 years...
20m ago
Featured

8 places to meet people that aren’t dating apps or bars
15 things to do this weekend: Fests in Virginia-Highland, Roswell
Jimmy Carter’s church in rural South Georgia names its first woman pastor