Actor Bernard Hill, of 'Titanic' and 'Lord of the Rings,' has died at 79

Actor Bernard Hill who starred in “Titanic,” and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy has died
Actor Bernard Hill arrives for the U.K. Premiere of "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey," at the Odeon Leicester Square, in London, Dec. 12, 2012.

Hill, 79, died Sunday morning, May 5, 2024, agent Lou Coulson said.
By BRIAN MELLEY – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Actor Bernard Hill, who delivered a rousing cry before leading his people into battle in “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" and went down with the ship as the captain in “Titanic,” has died.

Hill, 79, passed away Sunday morning, agent Lou Coulson said.

Hill joined “The Lord Of The Rings” franchise in the second film of the trilogy, 2002’s “The Two Towers,” as Théoden, King of Rohan. The following year, he reprised the role in “Return of the King,” a movie that won 11 Oscars.

In one of the film's most memorable scenes, Hill's character fires up his overmatched forces by delivering a battle cry on horseback that sends his troops thundering downhill toward the enemy and his own imminent death.

“Arise, arise, riders of Théoden!” Hill hollers. “Spears shall be shaken, shields shall be splintered! A sword day, a red day, ere the sun rises! Ride now! Ride now! Ride! Ride for ruin and the world’s ending! Death! Death! Death!”

In “Titanic," Hill played Captain Edward Smith, one of the only characters based on a real person in the 1997 tragic romance starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. The film also won 11 Academy Awards.

As the doomed ship takes on water, Hill's character silently retreats to the wheelhouse. As the cabin groans under the pressure of the waves, he takes a final breath and grabs the wheel as water bursts through the windows.

Hill first made a name for himself as Yosser Hughes in “Boys From the Blackstuff,” a 1982 British TV miniseries about five unemployed men.

He was nominated for an award in 1983 from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts for the role, and the show won the BAFTA for best drama series.

His death came the same day the second series of the BBC drama “The Responder” was to air, in which he played the father of the show's star, Martin Freeman.

“Bernard Hill blazed a trail across the screen, and his long-lasting career filled with iconic and remarkable roles is a testament to his incredible talent, said Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad time.”

Actor Bernard Hill arrives for the U.K. Premiere of "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" at the Odeon Leicester Square, in London, Dec. 12, 2012. Hill, who delivered a rousing battle cry before leading his people into battle in “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" and went down with the ship as captain in “Titanic,” has died. Hill, 79, died Sunday morning, May 5, 2024, agent Lou Coulson said. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

Actor Bernard Hill at the Tobacco Dock on Oct. 12 2001, in London, for the after show party of the world premiere of "Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring." Hill, who delivered a rousing battle cry before leading his people into battle in “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" and went down with the ship as captain in “Titanic,” has died. Hill, 79, died Sunday morning, May 5, 2024, agent Lou Coulson said. (William Conran/PA via AP)

Actor Bernard Hill arrives for the World Premiere of "Titanic 3D," at the Royal Albert Hall, in London, July 5, 2006. Hill, who delivered a rousing battle cry before leading his people into battle in “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" and went down with the ship as captain in “Titanic,” has died. Hill, 79, died Sunday morning, May 5, 2024, agent Lou Coulson said. (Ian West/PA via AP)

Actor Bernard Hill arrives for the TV BAFTA's, at the Grosvenor House Hotel in central London, on July 5, 2006. Hill, who delivered a rousing battle cry before leading his people into battle in “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" and went down with the ship as captain in “Titanic,” has died. Hill, 79, died Sunday morning, May 5, 2024, agent Lou Coulson said. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Actors Bernard Hill, left, and Bill Paterson attend the U.K. premiere of the London Children's Film Festival screening, "Chicken Little," at the Barbican Cinema, in central London, Sept. 11, 2005. Hill, who delivered a rousing battle cry before leading his people into battle in “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" and went down with the ship as captain in “Titanic,” has died. Hill, 79, died Sunday morning, May 5, 2024, agent Lou Coulson said. (Ian West/PA via AP)

