Nation & World News

18.7 million: Early figures from NCAA women's title game make it most-watched hoops game in 5 years

South Carolina’s victory over Caitlin Clark and Iowa in Sunday’s women’s NCAA championship game had a preliminary audience average of 18.7 million on ABC and ESPN
32 minutes ago

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — South Carolina's victory over Caitlin Clark and Iowa in Sunday's women's NCAA championship game had a preliminary audience average of 18.7 million on ABC and ESPN. The only sporting events in the United States to draw a bigger TV audience since 2019 have been football, the World Cup and the Olympics.

The audience numbers are expected to increase when Nielsen releases its final numbers on Tuesday. Nielsen says the audience peaked at 24 million.

It's the most-watched basketball game since 2019, when the men's NCAA title game between Virginia and Texas Tech averaged 19.6 million on CBS.

Clark and Iowa have the three top audiences for women's basketball. The Hawkeyes' victory over UConn Friday night averaged 14.2 million, and their April 1 victory over LSU in the Elite Eight, a rematch of last year's title game, drew 12.3 million.

The audience for the national title game was up 89% over last year, when Clark and Iowa fell to LSU. And it was 285% bigger than the viewership for the Gamecocks' title two years ago, when they beat UConn.

The last NBA game to draw at least 18 million was Game 6 of the 2019 Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors (18.34 million).

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket/ and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Solar eclipse draws shaded eyes skyward across metro Atlanta47m ago

Credit: AP

PHOTOS: Eclipse over North America

Credit: AP

Fulton DA’s office urges appeals court not to hear Fani Willis disqualification
1h ago

Credit: Family Photo

No charges for driver in Gwinnett 4-year-old’s pedestrian death
22m ago

Credit: Family Photo

No charges for driver in Gwinnett 4-year-old’s pedestrian death
22m ago

Ex-Atlanta CFO pleads guilty in corruption case, faces 13 years
The Latest

Credit: AP

Maryland governor and members of Congress to meet to discuss support for rebuilding...
9m ago
Total solar eclipse wows North America. Clouds part just in time for most
12m ago
Palestinians returning to Khan Younis after Israeli withdrawal find an unrecognizable...
29m ago
Featured

An AJC reporter took a Delta eclipse flight. Here’s what it was like
31m ago
The day the lights went down on the Masters
53m ago
U.S. Soccer Federation headquarters will be named for Arthur Blank