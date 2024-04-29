News

N.C. man with knives, ax charged with trespassing onto Emory campus, police say

For several days, Emory University has been the site of protests against the Israel-Hamas war.

For several days, Emory University has been the site of protests against the Israel-Hamas war.
By
A man in possession of knives and pepper spray was arrested at Emory University on Sunday, the same day several others were accused of vandalizing the campus, school officials said Tuesday.

Derek Zika of North Carolina is facing charges of criminal trespass, carrying weapons within school safety zones, crossing state lines with weapons and obstruction of law enforcement officers, DeKalb County Jail records show. He was released from jail Tuesday on bond.

The university confirmed Zika was arrested Sunday afternoon and identified him as a “convicted felon.” Police obtained a search warrant for his car on Monday and found an ax, hatchet and two knives in a bag with survival gear, an Emory spokesperson said.

By Sunday evening, Emory police issued criminal trespass warnings to six people suspected of vandalism on campus. Photos appeared to show that the Emory University sign near Emory Village was vandalized with graffiti overnight. Other parts of campus were also graffitied.

Emory University's sign was vandalized with graffiti overnight Sunday.

Credit: Contributed Photo

Credit: Contributed Photo

Due to recent events, Emory has added additional lighting and cameras in key areas of the campus, increased patrol and visibility of uniformed officers, and limited building entry to individuals with card access. The university also said they are working with students who may need exam and other academic accommodations.

“Emory is continuously working to take appropriate measures to keep our community safe. We depend on a strong collaboration between EPD and other law enforcement agencies. We support their efforts to assist in keeping Emory safe,” a school spokesperson said.

» Tap or click here for the latest news from protests on other college campuses in metro Atlanta and elsewhere.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

