N.C. man with knives, ax charged with trespassing onto Emory campus, police say

A man in possession of knives and pepper spray was arrested at Emory University on Sunday, the same day several others were accused of vandalizing the campus, school officials said Tuesday.

Derek Zika of North Carolina is facing charges of criminal trespass, carrying weapons within school safety zones, crossing state lines with weapons and obstruction of law enforcement officers, DeKalb County Jail records show. He was released from jail Tuesday on bond.

The university confirmed Zika was arrested Sunday afternoon and identified him as a “convicted felon.” Police obtained a search warrant for his car on Monday and found an ax, hatchet and two knives in a bag with survival gear, an Emory spokesperson said.