1 person dead, buildings damaged after tornado rips through northeastern Kansas

WESTMORELAND, Kan. (AP) — One person died Tuesday when a tornado ripped through the small city of Westmoreland in northeastern Kansas, authorities said.

Pottawatomie County officials said on Facebook that a tornado struck the city Tuesday evening, damaging multiple structures. First responders were conducting grid searches in Westmoreland to survey damage and to search for people who may have been injured.

A Pottawatomie County spokesperson confirmed the single fatality in a news release sent to media. The name of the person who died was being withheld pending family notification.