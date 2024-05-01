Nation & World News

Bee Game: Dodgers and Diamondbacks delayed due to bee swarm

A bee keeper removes a swarm of bees gathered on the net behind home plate delaying the start of a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

By JOHN MARSHALL – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

PHOENIX (AP) — A swarm of bees created quite a baseball buzzkill in the desert.

The start of Tuesday night's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks was delayed nearly two hours after a bee colony swarmed the top of the protective netting directly behind home plate.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts met with the umpires shortly after the delay began and the public address announcer told the crowd about the delay.

A grounds crew member wheeled out a scissor lift after about 20 minutes, then waited for a beekeeper to arrive as fans in the sections behind home plate were cleared out for safety.

Matt Hilton, branch manager of Blue Sky Pest Control's Phoenix office, arrived about 70 minutes after the scheduled first pitch and pumped up the already-cheering crowd as he rode in on a cart from right field. Hilton suited up then rose up toward the swarm, causing more cheers.

With another quick wave to pump up the crowd, he stunned the bees with spray and started sucking them up with a shop vac as Bonnie Tyler's “Holding Out for a Hero” blared through the loud speakers.

Hilton hit the last few stranglers with more spray before lowering back onto the field, pumping his fist as the crowd cheered again.

The delay lasted nearly 90 minutes and the players were given 30 minutes to loosen back up before the first pitch was thrown. The Diamondbacks switched starting pitchers after the delay, from Jordan Montgomery to Brandon Hughes.

Hilton got an added bonus while making a stadium call: The Diamondbacks had him throw out the first pitch.

Of course, he wore his beekeeper suit for the toss.

Bee swarms are common during the spring in Arizona and have caused numerous spring training delays through the years. A bee swarm also caused a lengthy delay in a match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, last month.

Chase Field has a retractable roof, but it was open for Tuesday's game.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

A bee keeper removes a swarm of bees gathered on the net behind home plate delaying the start of a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

A bee keeper removes a swarm of bees gathered on the net behind home plate delaying the start of a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Bee keeper Matt Hilton throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Phoenix. Hilton removed a swarm of bees on the net behind home plate that delayed the start of the game. (AP Photo/Matt York)

A swarm of bees gather on the net behind home plate delaying the start of a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

A groundkeeper moves a lift past the Los Angeles Dodgers dugout as Dodgers' Mookie Betts, right, cheers, in preparation to remove swarm of bees gather on the net behind home plate delaying the start of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Los Angeles Dodgers Freddie Freeman and umpire Quinn Wolcott watch a swarm of bees gather on the net behind home plate delaying the start of a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, left, talks with the umpires regarding a swarm of bees gathered on the net behind home plate delaying the start of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani looks toward a swarm of bees gathering on the net behind home plate delaying the start of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

A swarm of bees gather on the net behind home plate delaying the start of a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Bee keeper Matt Hilton prepares to throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Phoenix. Hilton removed a swarm of bees on the net behind home plate that delayed the start of the game. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Landon Knack stretches while a swarm of bees gathered on the net behind home plate are removed delaying the start of a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

