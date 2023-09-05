Korean food conglomerate announces metro Atlanta bakery with 285 jobs

A Korean food processing company announced plans to build a $47 million commercial bakery north of Atlanta to support its fast-expanding French Asian café chain.

CJ Foodville Corp. plans to build its facility in Gainesville and expects to hire 285 workers. The company is a subsidiary of CJ Group, one of South Korea’s largest food service and food processing companies, and operates the TOUS les JOURS bakery café brand, according to a Tuesday news release.

CJ Foodville expanded into the U.S. in 2004 and currently operates four storefronts across Georgia. Tony Hunsoo Ahn, the CEO of CJ Foodville USA, said the café brand’s expansion warranted the additional investment.

“Our ultimate goal is to establish the TOUS les JOURS brand as a globally cherished bakery brand that transcends borders and captivates palates worldwide,” Ahn said in the release.

Explore Warehouse demand near Atlanta remains high despite economic headwinds

The new facility will be located at the Gainesville Business Park and is anticipated to be capable of producing more than 19,000 tons of products per year. It’s expected to open in 2025.

CJ Foodville will likely qualify for job creation tax credits and worker training through Georgia Quick Start, and a Georgia Department of Economic Development spokesperson said negotiations involving discretionary incentives, such as grants, remain active.

The food and beverage industries remain among Georgia’s largest and most well-known sectors. While the state is often associated as the home of Coca-Cola, Chick-fil-A and a robust poultry industry, Georgia is home to facilities for half of the country’s top 100 food processing companies. Gov. Brian Kemp touted that products made in Georgia can reach 80% of the U.S. market within a two-day drive, calling that “a recipe for success.”

“We are excited for CJ Foodville to support its TOUS les JOURS brand from Georgia and partner with the Hall County community to create lasting jobs,” Kemp said in the release.