Explaining America’s long history with campus protests

Exactly a century ago, in the spring of 1924, students at the historically Black Fisk University walked out.

Their president at the time, who was white, was trying to raise a million dollars by promising gilded philanthropists that the Nashville school would change its liberal arts curriculum to one more geared toward industrial education.

Scholar and social activist W.E.B. Du Bois, who graduated from Fisk in 1888 before moving to Atlanta to teach at Atlanta University, where he wrote the seminal “The Souls of Black Folks,” was outraged.