Warehouse demand near Atlanta remains high despite economic headwinds

Industrial vacancy is also at 4.5%, a near-record low, according to CBRE.

Additional new supply is on the way, especially northeast of Atlanta along I-85. Nearly 49 million square feet of industrial space is under construction, most of which is along that northeast corridor, according to CBRE.

Tim Evans, vice president of economic development for the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, said industrial demand remains hot in his region. He said there are 25 speculative projects set to deliver in 2023, including the Gainesville industrial park.

“As the developers start construction, before they can get vertical on the building, most of it is already leased,” he said.

Located off I-985, the two-building project is being developed on a 57-acre site by Chicago-based Logistics Property Company. The developer recently purchased the land from the Hall County Development Authority for an undisclosed price. It’s expected to deliver during this year’s fourth quarter.

While the COVID-19 pandemic caused turmoil across several industries, Evans said the breakdown in international supply chains has boosted domestic industrial demand. He cited MedMix, a Swiss medical device manufacturer, as an example, since the company announced in January it will invest $20 million in Hall County to build a 300,000-square-foot facility.

“We realized in 2020 and 2021 that a six-week container trip from across the Pacific is no longer something that you can depend on,” he said. “So more and more, we’re seeing a movement to have suppliers closer.”

Not far away in Jackson County, Trammell Crow Company expects to deliver the first phase of its massive logistics park by 2025. The Jackson 85 North Business Park will be located on a 287-acre site.

Barton said Georgia’s industrial space is diversified among several types of manufacturing, processing and logistics industries, which helps insulate the region from potential recessions and economic downturns.

“We’ve got such a diverse tenant base and diverse geography, we really don’t expect to see leasing fundamentals change very much,” he said.