Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox meet in game 2 of series

By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago

Boston Red Sox (19-17, third in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (21-12, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (0-0); Braves: Chris Sale (4-1, 3.44 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -197, Red Sox +163; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves lead 1-0 in a two-game series with the Boston Red Sox.

Atlanta has a 12-4 record at home and a 21-12 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .414 slugging percentage to rank fourth in MLB.

Boston is 19-17 overall and 12-8 on the road. The Red Sox have the top team ERA in the majors at 2.65.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 10 home runs while slugging .597. Austin Riley is 10-for-40 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Tyler O'Neill leads Boston with nine home runs while slugging .625. Connor Wong is 12-for-35 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .193 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .272 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierce Johnson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain)

Red Sox: Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (lat), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

