Georgia News

Student fatally shot, suspect detained at Georgia's Kennesaw State University

Officials at Kennesaw State University in Georgia say a student has been killed in a weekend shooting on campus
42 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials at Kennesaw State University in Georgia say a student was killed in a weekend shooting that led to a brief lockdown on campus.

Atlanta news outlets report that the shooting was reported Saturday afternoon.

The university confirmed on its website that a female student was killed but hasn’t yet released the identity of the victim or any information on the suspect or what led to the shooting.

The shooting was reported at Kennesaw’s South Campus Housing area. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is aiding local police with the case.

Student Robert Bowns told WSB-TV he was studying when he heard gunfire.

“All I heard was bop, bop, bop, seven or eight times,” said Bowns. “Five minutes later, I get a report from the campus that there was an armed intruder on campus.”

The lockdown alert went out at 4:07 p.m. and the all-clear message came at 4:43 p.m., WSB reported.

