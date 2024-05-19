Student fatally shot, suspect detained at Georgia's Kennesaw State University

The shooting was reported at Kennesaw’s South Campus Housing area. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is aiding local police with the case.

Student Robert Bowns told WSB-TV he was studying when he heard gunfire.

“All I heard was bop, bop, bop, seven or eight times,” said Bowns. “Five minutes later, I get a report from the campus that there was an armed intruder on campus.”

The lockdown alert went out at 4:07 p.m. and the all-clear message came at 4:43 p.m., WSB reported.