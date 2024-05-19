11 hurt after late-night gunfire breaks out in Savannah, Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Eleven people were treated for injuries after late night gunfire broke out downtown in the tourist-destination city of Savannah.

Gunfire was reported shortly before midnight Saturday near Savannah’s popular Ellis Square, police said.

It was not clear whether all the injuries stemmed from gunshots. Victims were treated at the scene and "several" were taken to a hospital, police said. WSAV-TV reported that none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.