Fulton gives millions to social service groups

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Area nonprofits will get more than $8 million in grants through Fulton County to serve children, veterans, seniors and others.

County commissioners unanimously approved allocations Wednesday for 178 groups. The county issues such grants annually as its main way of funding social services.

Under the Community Services Program, Fulton is distributing $6.9 million to 152 nonprofit groups. Nearly 40% of those serve children and teenagers. Other categories include services to the disabled; those in poverty and in need of health assistance; the homeless; and the elderly.

The funding recommendations were made by an evaluation committee following an application process. At Commissioner Natalie Hall’s suggestion, the county will start publicizing grant opportunities and application workshops earlier and more widely.

Another $1 million will go to 15 organizations through the 2023 Veterans Services Program. The largest grants, $100,000 each to HouseProud Atlanta and Veterans Empowerment Organization of Georgia Inc., will respectively go for house repairs and to house homeless veterans. Eight groups will each get $50,000, the lowest award under the program.

Finally, under the 2023 Summer Youth Job Training Program, the county will distribute $500,000 to 11 groups, with awards ranging from $30,000 to $50,000 each.

About the Author

Jim Gaines is a reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution local government team.

