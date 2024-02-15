LIVE: Supreme Court hears arguments on Donald Trump and presidential immunity

LIVE AUDIO: The US Supreme Court hears arguments over whether former US President Donald Trump can be prosecuted on charges he interfered with the 2020 election.

AJC Program note: The Thursday radio version of Politically Georgia from the AJC will be pre-empted and available later in the day as a podcast.

In its place, the AJC will carry a livestream from the U.S. Supreme Court hearing on former President Trump’s claims of immunity from prosecution. Trump contends he should be immune from prosecution for actions he took during his time as president. The case could have implications for charges in Georgia and elsewhere relating to alleged election interference in 2020.

On the Politically Georgia podcast Thursday, Lauri Strauss of the Atlanta Press Club joins the show to talk about why several incumbents are skipping the debates leading into the May 21 Georgia primary. The latest episode will post Thursday afternoon. That episode and all of our weekday Politically Georgia programs are available on demand on ajc.com and wherever you stream podcasts.

MORE COVERAGE:

» No one is above the law. Supreme Court will decide if that includes Trump while he was president

» What to listen for during Supreme Court arguments on Donald Trump and presidential immunity

» Trump is in New York for the hush money trial while the Supreme Court hears his immunity case in DC

» The Latest | Trump arrives at court for hush money trial’s third day

Stay with AJC.com for updates on the latest developments on this story