Nation & World News

2024 NFL Draft: List of first round picks

The players selected in the first round of the NFL draft
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams poses on the red carpet ahead of the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams poses on the red carpet ahead of the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By RALPH D. RUSSO – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago

The players selected in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night in Detroit.

___

1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina) - Caleb Williams, 6-foot-1, 214 pounds, USC.

Scouting report: Mahomes-esque traits with the instincts, mobility and arm talent to breakdown a defense even when it does everything right. The only questions are about playing within structure because the structure so often broke down at USC.

2. Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels, 6-3, 210, LSU

Scouting report: Accurate deep passer and explosive runner with a slender frame. He scrambles to run, not necessarily to create opportunities to pass.

3. New England Patriots

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. New York Giants

7. Tennessee Titans

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears

10. New York Jets

11. Minnesota Vikings

12. Denver Broncos

13. Las Vegas Raiders

14. New Orleans Saints

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Seattle Seahawks

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

18. Cincinnati Bengals

19. Los Angeles Rams

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Miami Dolphins

22. Philadelphia Eagles

23. Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland via Houston)

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Green Bay Packers

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)

28. Buffalo Bills

29. Detroit Lions

30. Baltimore Ravens

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels poses on the red carpet ahead of the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Multiple arrests after Israel-Hamas war protest at Emory

Credit: AP

GEORGIA EFFECT
Supreme Court skeptical of Trump’s absolute immunity argument

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Vice President Harris making yet another trip to Atlanta

Credit: Image by Channel 2 Action News

Worker rescued from trench at new Brookhaven city hall

Credit: Image by Channel 2 Action News

Worker rescued from trench at new Brookhaven city hall

Credit: TNS

McAfee challenger out of contention for Fulton judicial race, judges rules
The Latest

Credit: AP

Eagles agree to three-year, $96 million extension with WR AJ Brown, AP source says
7m ago
Ex-tabloid publisher testifies he scooped up possibly damaging tales to shield his old...
8m ago
NFL Draft: Bears banking on Caleb Williams after taking the 2022 Heisman winner with the...
10m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Braves outright David Fletcher to Gwinnett, clear way for Ozzie Albies to return
1h ago
How the Georgia and Arizona Trump election interference cases compare
Watch: Atlanta's own Indigo Girls talk ‘Barbie’ movie, motherhood and doing their own...