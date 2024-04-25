A.M. ATL: A new lead in Lake Oconee killings

Morning, y’all! Expect sunshine and temperatures approaching 80 degrees today.

Our jampacked newsletter gets you ready for the first night of the NFL Draft, provides a big Beltline update and shares some good news for flyers frustrated by canceled flights. Plus: Rico Wade’s funeral arrangements and a busy day for Donald Trump.

Let’s get to it.

A HINT OF HOPE

Ten years ago next month, Russell and Shirley Dermond were found dead — the 87-year-old husband decapitated in the carport of their million-dollar Lake Oconee home, his wife in the water miles away.

The subsequent investigation was thorough — and largely unproductive. The case remains unsolved. But a brand new development may at least give investigators a foothold.

“It’s the best evidence we have developed in 10 years,” Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills told the AJC’s Joe Kovac Jr.

In February, Sills delivered several pieces of potential evidence to a forensics lab in Utah.

This week, he got word that a piece of clothing belonging to Russell Dermond contained DNA from an unknown individual.

The finding is what’s known as “touch DNA,” which generally involves small samples of skin cells left on items that are casually touched.

Such evidence has its limits. Further testing is underway, and the DNA’s owner has not been identified. But in such a high-profile case with so few leads, anything is something.

“I am ever-optimistic that this will lead somewhere,” Sills said.

Stay tuned to AJC.com as the May 6 anniversary of the Dermonds’ deaths approaches. We’ll have an in-depth look at the case a decade on.

Previous coverage:

IMMUNITY CLAIMS

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Attorneys for Donald Trump moved to dismiss two counts of his Fulton County indictment. Both charges involve allegations that the former president knowingly filed false documents with a U.S. District Court, which his attorneys say can’t be pursued by local prosecutors.

Meanwhile, at the U.S Supreme Court: Justices will hear oral arguments today regarding Trump’s claims that he’s immune from prosecution for actions taken while he was president. Check out AJC.com for an audio livestream starting at 10 a.m.

MORE TOP STORIES

» Work on the next two segments of the Beltline’s Southside Trail will start earlier than planned. They should be ready in time for the 2026 World Cup.

» Government officials and entertainment figures shared strong reactions to local film executive Ryan Millsap and his recently revealed racist and antisemitic text messages.

» The latest bills signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp include one outlawing property squatting and another expanding parental leave for state employees.

» Some former residents of Atlanta’s infamous Forest Cove apartments say they’re still struggling to find adequate housing.

SLEEPING CONCERNS

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

More than three dozen Georgia communities have laws against sleeping in public places. With the U.S. Supreme Court considering a case arguing in favor of a similar ordinance in Oregon, local homeless advocates worry what the fallout might be.

“We cannot arrest our way out of this problem,” one said.

FLYING REFUNDS

New rules issued by the Biden administration require airlines to issue cash refunds for delayed and canceled flights — meaning they can’t force you to settle for a voucher.

» Hartsfield-Jackson moves first prefab segment of Concourse D project

NFL DRAFT, DAY 1

Credit: Vasha Hunt/AP Credit: Vasha Hunt/AP

Today’s the day, football fans: the start of the NFL Draft. First-round coverage starts at 8 p.m. and, for the third year in the row, the Falcons wield the No. 8 overall pick.

Premiere pass rushers like Alabama’s Dallas Turner are likely to be available. But general manager Terry Fontenot subscribes to the “best player available” philosophy, regardless of the position in need. Who do you think the home team should take?

Tight end Brock Bowers and offensive tackle Amarius Mims headline a class of ex-UGA players that may be smaller than drafts past.

It’s possible that no former Georgia Tech players get drafted at all.

WALK-OFF WIN

The Braves won 4-3, completing a sweep of the Marlins. Reynaldo López pitched great again before Raisel Iglesias blew the save, forcing Michael Harris II to deliver the game-winning 10th-inning single.

A FITTING SEND-OFF

The funeral for pioneering Atlanta hip-hop producer Rico Wade is set for Friday at historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The funeral is private, but members of Clark Atlanta University’s band will perform outside and well-wishers are welcome to gather along the procession route. Details here.

MOVIE SEASON

It’s just about summer movie season — and here’s a full list of what you can expect to hit theaters and your favorite streamers.

Offerings for the kiddos include “Inside Out 2″ and “IF,” a Ryan Reynolds vehicle that involves imaginary friends. The grown-ups can enjoy everything from blockbusters like “Twisters” and the Mad Max prequel “Furiosa” to “Wildcat,” a biopic about Georgia author Flannery O’Connor.

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Indian migrant dies in Georgia ICE detention

» Biden grants clemency to Douglasville man, other nonviolent drug offenders

» Atlanta DJ takes over former Sound Table space

» National Cathedral to honor World Central Kitchen workers

» Reggie Bush reinstated as 2005 Heisman Trophy winner

ON THIS DATE

April 25, 1909

The Atlanta Journal and The New York Herald decided they wanted a road spanning the 1,000 or so miles between them. So they held a contest.

“Thousands of dollars in cash prizes offered for the county affording the best stretch of road along the route,” the Journal declared.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

AJC photographer Miguel Martinez captured Illya E. Davis, Morehouse College’s dean of freshmen and senior students, sharing his thoughts on President Biden’s upcoming commencement address at the school.

ONE MORE THING

Before we go: A golden retriever in Florida recently gave birth to a ... green puppy. This is apparently something that happens occasionally. Who knew!

Until next time.