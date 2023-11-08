Young Thug case: Will rap lyrics be used as evidence in gang trial?

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Crime & Public Safety
By
16 minutes ago
X

The Fulton County judge presiding over the lengthy “Young Slime Life” gang trial will hold a hearing Wednesday to determine whether rap lyrics can be used against Atlanta hip hop star Young Thug and his five remaining codefendants.

Prosecutors accuse the rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, of being the cofounder and leader of a south Atlanta gang, and say some of his popular tracks glorify the group’s alleged crimes.

Defense attorneys say the star’s lyrics are a protected from of creative expression, and hope to have his music excluded from any evidence presented at trial. Williams’ attorneys strongly deny the charges, arguing that YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is simply the name of the star’s music label.

ExploreYoung Thug’s lawyers want lyrics removed as evidence from RICO trial

The 32-year-old Grammy winning rapper has been in jail since May 2022 after being one of 28 people charged in the sweeping gang and racketeering indictment.

The indictment cites numerous rap lyrics by Williams and others as “an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.” It’s unclear how heavily prosecutors may rely on such evidence to build their case, however, or if they will even be allowed to do so.

Backlash to District Attorney Fani Willis’ decision to use the rappers’ lyrics against them was swift, with a number of popular artists, producers and music executives declaring that “hip-hop is on trial.”

ExploreYSL Trial: Plea deal brings number defendants going to trial down to 6

A paid advertisement signed by music groups, record labels and artists ran in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The New York Times last year, asking prosecutors to stop using lyrics as evidence in criminal trials.

In addition, U.S. Reps. Hank Johnson and Jamaal Bowman, both Democrats, introduced the RAP Act in an effort to prohibit song lyrics from being used in federal cases.

Willis has defended her decision to introduce lyrics as evidence, saying, “If you decide to admit your crimes over a beat, I’m going to use it.”

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

The trial began in January with 14 defendants, but only six remain following a series of plea deals and severances. It took 10 months to seat a jury in the case, but 12 trial jurors and six alternates were finally selected last week. The trial itself is expected to take anywhere from three months to a year, with opening statements scheduled for Nov. 27.

ExploreYoung Thug case: Jury seated after nearly 10 months

Wednesday’s lyrics hearing is set to begin at 1 p.m. and could last up to three days.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

About the Author

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta BeltLine, Inc

TORPY: Poll says voters don’t want Beltline rail. But plan chugs along5h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley/AP

The Jolt: Democrats dominate Election Day despite angst over Biden
3h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

HAPPENING NOW: Metro Atlanta Election Results

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Can Lane Kiffin, of all people, derail Georgia?
56m ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Can Lane Kiffin, of all people, derail Georgia?
56m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Jackknifed big rig causing major delays on I-285 South in DeKalb
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Jackknifed big rig causing major delays on I-285 South in DeKalb
2h ago
600+ attend gala honoring Atlanta Police Department’s 150th anniversary
4h ago
16-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Decatur near Avondale MARTA station
14h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How to watch the GOP presidential debate on Wednesday
1h ago
UPDATE: Local Election Results from Tuesday
91-year-old retired Atlanta architect is a TikTok sensation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top