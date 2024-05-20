Nightclub shooting victim’s funeral arrangements announced

Albany State University student Mari Creighton will be laid to rest Saturday, two weeks after her life was cut short while celebrating with family at a Buckhead nightclub when she became the victim of a bullet intended for someone else.
The 21-year-old, who was killed May 12 during a shooting at the Elleven45 Lounge, was a standout volleyball player at Stockbridge High School before a brief stint at Benedict College in South Carolina. She then joined the Albany State program, where she played in more than a half-dozen games during the 2023 season.
Creighton and 20-year-old Nakyris M. Ridley were shot at around 2:30 a.m. that Sunday morning as gunfire interrupted the joyful atmosphere for late-night revelers at the Peachtree Road nightclub.
We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our student-athletes - Mariam Creighton. The Golden Ram athletics community extends heartfelt condolences to Mari’s family, friends, and teammates during this incredibly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/UrTGDs18v3— Golden Ram Athletics (@ASUGoldenRams) May 13, 2024
Atlanta police said a fight erupted inside the club and escalated to gunfire. They confirmed the bullets were intended for Ridley. Creighton and four others, who were also struck but survived, were bystanders.
No arrests have been made in the case.
A public viewing for Creighton will be held at 5 p.m. Friday at the Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home in Macon. Her funeral is scheduled for the following day at 11 a.m. at the Community Church of God, also in Macon. The interment will take place at the Mt. Calvary Church Lakeside Cemetery.
“Miss Creighton leaves to cherish her loving memories her mother, Tracey Eason; father, Juan Creighton Sr.; siblings, Tiffany Eason, Telia Eason, Juan Creighton Jr., Estrella Creighton and Nashaya Creighton; one god sister, Zamiya Stukes; and a host of other relatives and friends,” her obituary reads.
John Holladay, her volleyball coach at Stockbridge, described Creighton as dedicated and a hard worker, the embodiment of what it meant to be a student-athlete. She always pushed her teammates to get better on the court, while taking the time to ensure her grades met her own personal standard in the classroom.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our student-athletes, Mariam Creighton,” Albany State wrote in a statement. “The Golden Ram athletics community extends heartfelt condolences to Mari’s family, friends and teammates during this incredibly difficult time.”
