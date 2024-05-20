Nightclub shooting victim’s funeral arrangements announced

Albany State University student Mari Creighton will be laid to rest Saturday, two weeks after her life was cut short while celebrating with family at a Buckhead nightclub when she became the victim of a bullet intended for someone else.

The 21-year-old, who was killed May 12 during a shooting at the Elleven45 Lounge, was a standout volleyball player at Stockbridge High School before a brief stint at Benedict College in South Carolina. She then joined the Albany State program, where she played in more than a half-dozen games during the 2023 season.

Creighton and 20-year-old Nakyris M. Ridley were shot at around 2:30 a.m. that Sunday morning as gunfire interrupted the joyful atmosphere for late-night revelers at the Peachtree Road nightclub.