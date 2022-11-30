Young Thug’s lawyers want lyrics removed as evidence from RICO trial, motion says

When announcing the YSL indictment in May, Willis said the First Amendment was “one of our most precious rights” but it didn’t protect someone from having their own words use against them in a criminal proceeding.

The motion comes as music industry groups and members of U.S. Congress are hoping to prohibit the use of lyrics in federal courtrooms. U.S. Rep Hank Johnson and U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a fellow Democrat, teamed up and introduced the Restoring Artistic Protection Act (RAP Act) to limit the admissibility of artists’ lyrics or expressions as evidence in federal court cases.

“To use rap lyrics without proper context in prosecutions, it’s highly prejudicial and deprives the accused of a fair trial,” Johnson told The Atlanta Journal Constitution after he introduced the legislation in July. “I was a criminal defense lawyer for 27 years before I went to Congress so I understand how the deck is stacked against the accused in criminal cases.”

The bill was referred to a House Committee, where it has remained since being introduced on July 27. Similar bills have already been passed in some states, including New York and more recently California, with Gov. Gavin Newsom signing The Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act, limiting the use of lyrics as evidence in criminal proceedings, in September.

On Nov. 1, a paid advertisement signed by music groups, record labels and artists ran in the AJC and The New York Times asking prosecutors to stop using lyrics as evidence in criminal trials and urging the passing of the RAP Act.

The motion, along with multiple other motions, are expected to be heard during motion hearings scheduled for Dec. 15 and Dec. 19 in Fulton County. The trial is scheduled to start in January, after Judge Ural Glanville denied a state’s motion to delay the trial until March, and could last up to nine months.

Glanville ordered the jury clerk to send out a sufficient number of subpoenas to result in 600 prospective jurors. They will be divided into three groups of 200, with each group completing, under oath, questionnaires to be prepared by the court over three days Jan. 4-6. The preliminary examinations will begin Jan. 9, with prospective jurors returning daily in panels of 24.

Williams, along with rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, and other defendants remain in jail after bond has been denied multiple times since they were indicted.