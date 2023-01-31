X
Dark Mode Toggle

Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Newton County highway

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on a Newton County highway Monday evening, authorities said.

The pedestrian was hit by a Ford vehicle around 11:45 a.m. on Ga. 36, just south of Laurie Lane in Covington, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office Sgt. Jack Redlinger located the woman off the road just east of the northbound lane, an incident report states. The victim, identified as 44-year-old Frances Deanna Mattheus, was pronounced dead at the scene, the report added.

The sheriff’s office did not provide the type of Ford vehicle involved in the fatal incident, which occurred amid foggy conditions. Authorities said it had damage to its passenger side.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 678-283-4010. Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for an arrest and conviction.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

A year later, the Kemp-Dickens reset is in full swing with two working closely3h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Georgia members of Congress defend living outside of their districts
9h ago

Credit: Paramount Pictures

Jane Fonda embraces female friendship in ‘80 for Brady,’ feels conflicted about the...
7h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

GBI: MARTA officer recovering after shooting ex-boyfriend following attack
57m ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

GBI: MARTA officer recovering after shooting ex-boyfriend following attack
57m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Land disturbance permits set to be issued for Atlanta training center
48m ago
The Latest

Gwinnett SWAT standoff suspect dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound, cops say
14m ago
GBI: MARTA officer recovering after shooting ex-boyfriend following attack
57m ago
2 men injured in Cobb shooting, police say
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Dario Calmese

Things to do for Black History Month
2h ago
Land disturbance permits set to be issued for Atlanta training center
48m ago
In Southside neighborhood, a new model for development on the Beltline
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top