Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Newton County highway

The pedestrian was hit by a Ford vehicle around 11:45 a.m. on Ga. 36, just south of Laurie Lane in Covington, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office Sgt. Jack Redlinger located the woman off the road just east of the northbound lane, an incident report states. The victim, identified as 44-year-old Frances Deanna Mattheus, was pronounced dead at the scene, the report added.