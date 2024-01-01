Police: Woman killed, thrown off I-20 overpass after being hit by vehicle

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 20 before Fulton Industrial Boulevard early Monday morning, police told Channel 2 Action News.

The woman was thrown off the overpass onto the ground below, according to the report. Police had partially shut down I-20 heading eastbound.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

Two passengers in the vehicle that hit the woman have been taken to the hospital, Channel 2 reports. Their conditions have not been released.

Please check back for updates.

