Police: Officer shoots woman amid struggle in Dalton hospital’s ER

GBI will handle investigation

A woman was shot by a police officer early Monday during a confrontation inside a northwest Georgia hospital, authorities said.

The GBI was asked to investigate the shooting that occurred after officers were called to Hamilton Medical Center’s emergency room in Dalton, about 20 miles south of the Tennessee border.

Dalton police said they received a report that a woman had barricaded herself in a patient room and was damaging equipment and fighting hospital staff as they tried to help her.

“When officers arrived, they encountered the hostile subject and attempted to take her into custody,” police said in a news release. “In that process, the officer received injuries to his eyes and the officer discharged his weapon and struck the suspect.”

Both the woman and officer were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. The suspect, who was not publicly identified, will be taken into custody after she recovers.

Police did not indicate if any patients were injured.

Monday’s incident was the 35th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. At this time last year, the state agency had investigated 44 such shootings.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

