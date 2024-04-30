Arrest made after man fatally shot in Cobb neighborhood

A man was arrested Monday, less than 24 hours after a fatal shooting in a Cobb County neighborhood, authorities said Tuesday.

Bobby Pegues, 40, is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 48-year-old Travis Johnson at a home near Austell Road on Sunday night, according to Cobb police.

Officers responded just after 7:30 p.m. to the shooting in the 400 block of Lorene Drive, where Johnson, of Marietta, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died, police said.

County jail records show Pegues, of Smyrna, was arrested just after 3:30 p.m. Monday. He is also facing a charge of possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender and is being held without bond.

No other details were provided by police about the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

Pegues was previously arrested in DeKalb and Fulton counties on charges that included criminal attempt, aggravated assault and gun possession, according to online records. He didn’t appear to have any open cases or incidents over the past decade.

