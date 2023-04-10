X

Phipps Plaza Saks Fifth Avenue smash-and-grab: $90,000 in watches gone in seconds

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago
Suspect broke jewelry case with sledgehammer, cops say

A man with a sledgehammer shattered a jewelry case in a Buckhead department store and stole $90,000 worth of high-end watches over the weekend, authorities said.

The brazen smash-and-grab happened around noon Saturday in the Saks Fifth Avenue at Phipps Plaza, Atlanta police said Monday.

Authorities said the man parked his SUV outside the store and went inside with a sledgehammer tucked underneath his jacket. He smashed the display case and took four Chopard Alpine Eagle watches worth a total of nearly $90,000, according to police.

Video of the escape appeared to show the man hop into a Toyota SUV parked just outside the entrance and speeding off through the parking lot. His license plate was concealed by what looked to be a black plastic bag.

The investigation is ongoing, police said Monday.

Saturday’s shoplifting is the latest in an ongoing series of brazen thefts and burglaries at the high-end shopping destination. Earlier this year, Atlanta police arrested a man accused of stuffing more than $22,000 worth of merchandise into a suitcase in the middle of the night.

ExploreMan accused of stealing $22K worth of items from Saks Fifth Avenue in Buckhead

In that case, police responded to the Saks about 1 a.m. after that man entered through an emergency exit and tripped a silent alarm, authorities said. Inside his backpack, officers discovered a wire cutter, hammer, screwdriver and other items that allegedly belonged to the suspect.

About the Author

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: 3 shot near Phipps Plaza in attempted robbery on Easter Sunday6h ago

Business that was impetus for Georgia’s ‘yacht tax break’ sold for $100M
8h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Police: Gwinnett officer hits, kills pedestrian in Norcross
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Inside City Hall: Kia, Hyundai thefts cause headaches
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Inside City Hall: Kia, Hyundai thefts cause headaches
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

HHS secretary slams ‘extreme’ abortion drug ruling
2m ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Tree falls on power lines, sparks fire that burns home in DeKalb
2h ago
WATCH: Gwinnett police release video of cashier fighting off armed robber
2h ago
Police: Gwinnett officer hits, kills pedestrian in Norcross
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Emory University

First it was KSU basketball; Now Emory is making sports headlines
16h ago
Explainer: How two ousted Tennessee legislators could be reappointed
6h ago
Tornado 25 years ago brought deadly destruction to Dunwoody
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top