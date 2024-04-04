Pedestrian dies after walking in front of car in NW Atlanta, police say

A 67-year-old man was struck and killed Thursday morning when he walked into the path of a vehicle in northwest Atlanta, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 7:10 a.m. on James Jackson Parkway at Hightower Road, Atlanta police said. Responding officers found the pedestrian unresponsive in the middle of the road.

Medical crews took the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said. He was identified as Gregory Flakes by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.