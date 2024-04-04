Pedestrian dies after walking in front of car in NW Atlanta, police say

A 67-year-old man was struck and killed Thursday morning when he walked into the path of a vehicle in northwest Atlanta, according to authorities.
The incident happened around 7:10 a.m. on James Jackson Parkway at Hightower Road, Atlanta police said. Responding officers found the pedestrian unresponsive in the middle of the road.
Medical crews took the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said. He was identified as Gregory Flakes by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.
According to investigators, the driver was traveling in the northbound lanes when Flakes walked in front of the car. Police said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.
“Speed does not appear to be a factor in this incident and charges are not anticipated at this time,” police added.
The crash scene was just north of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Police said they shut down several lanes on James Jackson Parkway, which have since reopened.
