Child killed in shooting at Paulding home

A young boy was shot and killed Monday night at a home in Paulding County, authorities said.

At about 11:15 p.m., Paulding deputies got a call about an assault with a firearm at a residence off Ruth Way, a residential neighborhood near Ga. 92. When deputies arrived, they provided medical aid to the child, but he later died from his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

A motive is unclear, and no information was provided by deputies about possible suspects.

“The investigation is in the early stages and Paulding County detectives are currently in the process of developing leads,” the sheriff’s office said.

