Man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in woman’s 1997 death in Fulton

A man was sentenced Tuesday to serve nearly two decades in prison in a Fulton County cold case that happened 26 years ago, court records show.

Jerry Lee Sr. entered a negotiated guilty plea to charges of voluntary manslaughter, burglary and aggravated assault in the May 25, 1997, fatal shooting of Lorrie Ann Smith. The 66-year-old, who was initially also facing charges of murder, was sentenced to serve 18 years in prison, according to records.

For more than two decades, investigators worked to solve the cold case. It was only in 2018 that Lee was tied to the death and arrested after DNA from the crime scene matched his own, officials previously said.