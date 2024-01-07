Henry County inmate dies after being found unresponsive inside cell, cops say

Officials are investigating after an inmate was found dead Friday inside the Henry County Jail.

Officials are investigating after an inmate was found dead Friday inside the Henry County Jail.

A 24-year-old inmate has died after being found unresponsive in the Henry County Jail, authorities said Saturday.

Donte Battle, of Scottsdale, Georgia, was discovered inside his cell on Friday, about two weeks after he was taken into custody, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, jail medical staff and fire crews tried to revive Battle, who was pronounced dead by the county coroner’s office. A cause of death has not yet been released.

Battle has been in custody since Dec. 20 on charges of murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, deputes said.

An investigation is being conducted by the sheriff’s office and GBI.

