GBI: Buena Vista law enforcement exchange gunfire with suspect

The GBI is investigating after Buena Vista-area law enforcement returned fire on a person who they say shot at them.
No one was injured in the incident, which took place around 3 a.m. Monday, according to the GBI.
Buena Vista police officers got a call about two people threatening a homeowner with guns. It wasn’t clear what prompted the threats, and the suspects weren’t identified. But when officers arrived, “at least one person began shooting at the officers,” the GBI said
That is when an officer and a Marion County sheriff’s deputy returned fired. It was not clear if the suspects in that case had been apprehended.
While no injuries were reported, the GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the use of force. Once the investigation is done, the case file will be given to the Muscogee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
The incident is the 33rd officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2024. As of the same time last year, there had been 45.
Buena Vista is about 30 miles southeast of Columbus.
