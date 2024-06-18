GBI: Buena Vista law enforcement exchange gunfire with suspect

The GBI is investigating after Buena Vista-area law enforcement returned fire on a person who they say shot at them.

No one was injured in the incident, which took place around 3 a.m. Monday, according to the GBI.

Buena Vista police officers got a call about two people threatening a homeowner with guns. It wasn’t clear what prompted the threats, and the suspects weren’t identified. But when officers arrived, “at least one person began shooting at the officers,” the GBI said